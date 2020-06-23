Woodbury, Dakota counties report new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- After reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus a day earlier, Dakota County recorded four new cases on Tuesday.

The Northeast Nebraska county now has a total of 1,757 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths.

Across the Missouri River, five new COVID-19 cases were added to Woodbury County's total Tuesday out of 121 new tests. The Northwest Iowa county had 3,076 total cases as of 6 p.m., according to statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Siouxland District Health Department said in a news release that 2,596 Woodbury County residents have recovered from the virus. Forty-two COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded.

In their daily joint release, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's said they are caring for a combined 32 patients for COVID-19-related illnesses.

State statistics, which were last updated Tuesday, showed that in Regional Medical Coordination Center 3, which includes many Northwest Iowa counties, 36 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and five had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 110 intensive care unit beds and 104 ventilators available. Seven patients in the region were on ventilators, the statistics showed.

