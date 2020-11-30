Woodbury, Dakota, O'Brien counties record COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients hospitalized in Woodbury County with the novel coronavirus continues to climb.

Siouxland District Health Department reported that 102 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up from 96 on Sunday.

Of those patients, 72 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19. Another 30 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 58 are Woodbury County residents.

On Monday, Woodbury County, which has a 14-day positivity rate of 19.1 percent, also recorded 55 new cases of the virus and four more COVID-19-related deaths -- a man between 41 and 60, a man between 61 and 80 and two men over the age of 81. The county had 130 total deaths and 10,393 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening.

O'Brien County was the only other Northwest Iowa county to record a COVID-19-related death on Monday. The county had 31 total deaths and 1,297 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening.

Across the river in Nebraska, Dakota County added one additional COVID-19-related death and 81 new cases of the virus. The Northeast Nebraska County, which has a positivity rate of 21.8 percent, had a tally of 3,223 cases and 50 deaths as of Monday.