Woodbury, Dakota, O'Brien counties record COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- The number of patients hospitalized in Woodbury County with the novel coronavirus continues to climb.
Siouxland District Health Department reported that 102 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up from 96 on Sunday.
Of those patients, 72 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19. Another 30 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 58 are Woodbury County residents.
On Monday, Woodbury County, which has a 14-day positivity rate of 19.1 percent, also recorded 55 new cases of the virus and four more COVID-19-related deaths -- a man between 41 and 60, a man between 61 and 80 and two men over the age of 81. The county had 130 total deaths and 10,393 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening.
Support Local Journalism
O'Brien County was the only other Northwest Iowa county to record a COVID-19-related death on Monday. The county had 31 total deaths and 1,297 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening.
Across the river in Nebraska, Dakota County added one additional COVID-19-related death and 81 new cases of the virus. The Northeast Nebraska County, which has a positivity rate of 21.8 percent, had a tally of 3,223 cases and 50 deaths as of Monday.
Lyon County led Iowa on Monday with a positivity rate of 33.1 percent. Osceola County ranked ninth highest with 24.4 percent, followed by Plymouth in 10th with 24.3 percent.
State statistics, which were last updated Monday, show that a total of 423 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has a total of 214 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up nine from Sunday. Forty-three of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 77 ICU beds available. The state statistics show 24 ventilators being used by patients and an additional 88 ventilators available in the region.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.