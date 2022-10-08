Woodbury Judge denies CO2 pipeline company's injunction request to survey private property in Moville

SIOUX CITY — A judge has denied a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline developer's request for a temporary injunction that would have enabled surveyors to enter the private property of landowners who have denied access to their land.

Though some of Navigator Heartland Greenway's arguments for the injunction weighed in the company's favor, District Judge Roger Sailer said the case's unusual circumstances ultimately favored William and Vicki Hulse, who have challenged the constitutionality of Iowa's laws giving pipeline companies the right of entry to private land to survey and examine it.

A temporary injunction would be a "one-time remedy," Sailer said, and were he to grant it, Navigator would achieve the result it sought when suing the Hulses, and render their constitutional challenges moot.

"... Plaintiff will have the right of entry they seek, they will enter on defendants' land, the land survey will be completed and plaintiff will be whistling down the road with no need for further litigation, whereas defendants will be left holding an empty bag without ever having the opportunity to litigate the merits. ... As the court put it at the hearing, if this temporary injunction is granted, you can't put the toothpaste back in the tube," Sailer wrote in his 15-page ruling, filed Friday in Woodbury County District Court.

Navigator sued the Moville, Iowa, landowners in August after they twice denied the company's agents access to their land, which lies in the pipeline's proposed route, in late June to perform cultural and environmental surveys. The company sought the temporary injunction to order the Hulses to grant access to the land and have a sheriff's deputy present, if needed, to ensure surveyors could complete their task.

At a Sept. 30 hearing, Navigator attorney Brian Rickert called the Hulses' actions delay tactics meant to drag out planning and construction of the $3 billion pipeline, which would carry liquid CO2 through five states before pumping it underground in Illinois.

The Hulses filed a counterclaim that included the constitutional challenge and asked for their own injunction prohibiting Navigator's agents from entering their property until the constitutionality issue has been decided. The Navigator lawsuit and the Hulses' counterclaims now will proceed to trial, and Sailer instructed lawyers for both sides to contact court administrators to set a trial scheduling conference.

Rickert had argued Navigator would suffer irreparable harm if it could not finish the remaining surveys before winter and finalize the pipeline route.

Though Navigator has a statutory right to conduct the survey and may suffer some harm, the claim was "questionable at best," Sailer said, citing the counter argument of the Hulses' attorney, Brian Jorde, who had said the company still is in the early stages of the lengthy process to gain a permit from state regulators and has hundreds of surveys yet to complete along the proposed route.

Navigator has filed similar lawsuits in Clay and Butler counties against landowners there who also have denied access to their property. Those landowners also have filed constitutional challenges similar to the Hulses'. Navigator's injunction request in Clay County is scheduled for an Oct. 12 hearing, and a trial has been scheduled for April. Hearings are not scheduled in the two Butler County cases.

If built, the 1,300-mile pipeline would collect carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and fertilizer processors in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois, convert it to liquid form and transport it under high pressure to an Illinois site, where it would be pumped thousands of feet beneath the surface, keeping it from being released into the atmosphere.

The pipeline would run approximately 900 miles through 36 Iowa counties, including Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties. Other Siouxland counties include Plymouth, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Dickinson and Buena Vista in Iowa and Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

It's one of two carbon pipelines proposed to run through the area.