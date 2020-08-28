Woodbury, Plymouth and Clay County, S.D., record additional COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Plymouth counties and Clay County in Southeast South Dakota all recorded deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday.
Woodbury County's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 56, while Plymouth County is now at 18. In Clay County, two deaths have been recorded.
The number of infections within Clay County has exploded this week, after the arrival of University of South Dakota students. As of Friday, 159 students and seven staff members at the university had tested positive for the virus.
Many of these infections were recorded at students' permanent residences (outside Clay County) and so are not included in the South Dakota Department of Health's COVID-19 tally for Clay County.
Plymouth County, meanwhile, has the highest percentage of tests coming back positive in the state of Iowa. During the past two weeks, 22.5 percent of all COVID-19 tests in that county came back positive. In Woodbury County, that percentage is 10.8 percent.
Both are well above the 2 percent positive that Siouxland District Health Department officials have said is necessary if the virus is to be contained.
Also in Plymouth County, another long-term care facility was added to the list of facilities in the area dealing with known outbreaks:
At Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, four residents and/or staff have tested positive. None of these is yet considered recovered.
Three other care facilities in the region are currently experiencing ongoing outbreaks:
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Le Mars, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 21 have tested positive. Of these, 12 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, 17 have tested positive. Of these, 15 are considered recovered.
Outbreaks at other facilities in the area have apparently resolved.
Long-term care facilities represent a disproportionate share of Iowa's COVID-19 deaths. Of the state's 1,097 deaths attributable to the virus, 590 were in long-term care facilities.
