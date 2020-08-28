Woodbury, Plymouth, Cherokee and Clay County, S.D., record additional COVID-19 deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury, Plymouth and Cherokee counties and Clay County in Southeast South Dakota each recorded an additional death attributed to COVID-19 on Friday.

Woodbury County's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 56, while Plymouth County is now at 18. Cherokee County and Clay County have recorded two deaths each as of Friday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health and South Dakota Department of Health data.

The number of infections within Clay County has exploded this week, after the arrival of University of South Dakota students. As of Friday, 159 students and seven staff members at the university had tested positive for the virus.

Many of these infections were recorded at students' permanent residences (outside Clay County) and so are not included in the South Dakota Department of Health's COVID-19 tally for Clay County.

Plymouth County, meanwhile, has the highest percentage of tests coming back positive in the state of Iowa. During the past two weeks, 22.5 percent of all COVID-19 tests in that county came back positive. In Woodbury County, that percentage is 10.8 percent.

Both are well above the 2 percent positive that Siouxland District Health Department officials have said is necessary if the virus is to be contained.