Woodbury, Plymouth counties add COVID-19 deaths Monday

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Plymouth counties each recorded an additional COVID-19-related death Monday.

Siouxland District Health Department confirmed Woodbury County's 97th COVID-19 death, a man between the ages of 18 and 40. The county, which has a 14-day positivity rate of 15.8 percent, also added 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus. According to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics, the county had 7,235 total COVID-19 cases as of Monday evening.

Plymouth County tallied its 28th death from the virus. As of Monday evening, the Northwest Iowa county's case total stood at 1,664.

Osceola County had the third-highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state Monday at 22.8 percent, behind only Harrison and Delaware counties. Plymouth, 20.9 percent; O'Brien, 20.3 percent; and Sioux, 19.9 percent, ranked fifth, sixth and seventh.

State statistics, which were last updated Monday, show that a total of 467 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

RMCC 3 has a total of 120 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Twenty-one of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 78 ICU beds available. The state statistics show 10 ventilators being used by patients and an additional 74 ventilators are available in the region.

