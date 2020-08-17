Woodbury, Plymouth counties record COVID-19 deaths Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury and Plymouth counties each recorded deaths Monday due to the novel coronavirus.

Woodbury County tallied two additional deaths, a man and woman, who were both between 61 and 80, according to Siouxland District Health Department. The Northwest Iowa county's death total now stands at 54.

Three new cases of COVID-19 were also reported out of 47 tests. Woodbury County had 3,825 cases of the virus as of Monday evening, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. District Health reports that 3,440 residents have recovered.

State statistics showed that Plymouth County recorded one new death Monday, bringing its total to 13. The Northwest Iowa County had 521 total cases of the virus as of Monday evening.

Dakota County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing its case total to 1,925. No new deaths were recorded in the Northeast Nebraska county. Forty-two Dakota County residents have succumbed to the virus.

IDPH data, which was last updated Monday, shows that a total of 501 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.

The statistics showed that 42 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, and four had been admitted within the past 24 hours. The region had 87 intensive care unit beds and 92 ventilators available. One patient in the region was on a ventilator, the statistics showed.

