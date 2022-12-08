Woodbury Rural Electric Co-op gets more than $2 million in USDA funds for Moville clinic, Lawton city hall construction

MOVILLE, Iowa — Multiple Siouxland rural electric cooperatives made the cut.

When the USDA announced Wednesday that it was investing $26.8 million to "expand market opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs in 12 rural Iowa counties", three different co-ops in the region were listed as recipients.

The Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative, based in Moville, is getting about $2.1 million for two projects: Construction of a new medical clinic and the building of a new city hall in Lawton. $1.8 million is for the new Moville Area Medical Clinic ($1.5 million as a loan and $300,000 as a grant). The remaining $300,000 is earmarked for the Lawton city hall.

When Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative CEO and General Manager Kent Amundson initially heard the news he said he was excited about what it meant for the two towns.

"New high-tech medical facilities," he said about the Moville plan. "(And it) provides local jobs here within the area," was the response to how the overall work will help.

Amundson said for such funds and grants, rural cooperatives act as a conduit to get loans from the USDA to worthwhile projects in the community. The loans are helpful, he said, because they're zero-interest, which can help get work started and done faster. The loans can be paid gradually.

Along with the Woodbury County Rural Electric Cooperative, the Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative and the Corn Belt Power Cooperative are also receiving seven figures.

The Iowa Lakes Co-Op is passing its $1.5 million loan to Custom Assembly Inc./M.B.K. LLC to help fund renovations at a manufacturing facility in Spirit Lake, according to the USDA.

"This project is expected to create 10 new jobs and promote economic development in rural Dickinson County," the USDA said.

Corn Belt Power Cooperative, meanwhile, is getting a $1.5 million loan to put toward an expansion of a Western Iowa Energy biodiesel plant in Wall Lake in Sac County.

"This project will expand the biodiesel facility and purchase equipment," the USDA explained. A separate entry for $1.5 million to Raccoon Valley Electric Cooperative, also for Western Iowa Energy, is similarly intended to foster economic development.

Along with the cooperatives, Native360 Loan Fund, Inc., which helps out "rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises," is getting $9,005 for training and technical assistance. The program does work in Woodbury County and Pottawattamie County.