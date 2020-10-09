Woodbury, Sioux, Plymouth, Crawford, Yankton counties tally more COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury, Sioux, Plymouth and Crawford counties in Northwest Iowa and Yankton County in Southeast South Dakota all recorded additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday.
To date, Sioux County has recorded a total of seven COVID-19 deaths; Plymouth County has recorded 24; Crawford County, nine; and Yankton County, five. These figures come from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the South Dakota Department of Health.
Woodbury County recorded two additional deaths, according to the Siouxland District Health Department -- a man over age 81 and a woman between 61 and 80 years -- bringing the county's toll to 78, the highest in the region by far.
As of Friday, a total of 54 people were hospitalized in Sioux City because of COVID-19, and another 18 people in the hospital have tested positive for the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons, according to Siouxland District Health. The number of coronavirus hospital admissions in Sioux City has crept upward during recent weeks.
Also on Friday, the Sioux City Community School District released its weekly coronavirus status report. For the school week ended Friday, six students and six staffers have tested positive. The first-grade class at Leeds Elementary was placed in virtual learning due to the outbreak.
The following Sioux City school buildings were associated with known COVID-19 cases this week: Bryant Elementary; East Middle School; Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School; Liberty Elementary; Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School; North High School; North Middle School; and Sunnyside Elementary.
Long-term care outbreaks
Statewide, 57 long-term care facilities are suffering COVID-19 outbreaks. These outbreaks have been particularly dire, as they represent 733 of the state's 1,441 coronavirus deaths recorded to date.
Thirteen long-term care facilities in Northwest Iowa, spread across seven counties, are currently experiencing outbreaks:
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, four have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At the Denison Care Center in Denison, 15 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 17 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At Fellowship Village in Inwood, 30 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, 28 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 19 are considered recovered.
-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, 11 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.
-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 19 have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 12 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, 14 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 11 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
The Iowa Department of Public Health does not report deaths at specific facilities. Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities have apparently resolved, and at least one facility on the list -- Holy Spirit -- had a previous outbreak earlier in the year.
