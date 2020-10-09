Woodbury, Sioux, Plymouth, Crawford, Yankton counties tally more COVID-19 deaths

-- At the Prairie View Home in Sanborn, 29 have tested positive. Of these, 19 are considered recovered.

-- At the Akron Care Center in Akron, 11 have tested positive. Of these, five are considered recovered.

-- At the Happy Siesta Nursing Home in Remsen, 19 have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.

-- At the Hegg Memorial Health Center in Rock Valley, 12 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, 14 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.

-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 11 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.

-- At Westwood Specialty Care in Sioux City, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

-- At the Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, three have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.

The Iowa Department of Public Health does not report deaths at specific facilities. Previously reported outbreaks at other facilities have apparently resolved, and at least one facility on the list -- Holy Spirit -- had a previous outbreak earlier in the year.

