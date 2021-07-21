Woodbury supervisors advance paving 28th Street for new jail

SIOUX CITY -- Plans to resurface 28th street near the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center are one step closer to proceeding.

The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved one of the three alternates for the proposed project, which will include milling and overlaying asphalt on 28th Street from Highway 75 to a nearby mobile park.

The acceptance stipulated the Law Enforcement Authority will approach the city to split the cost.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three bids for the project were received by the supervisors at the July 13 meeting. The low bid came from Sioux City Engineering at $2.69 million. RP constructors, LLC offered a bid of $3.26 million, and Sub Surfo, LLC bid $3.16 million.

The bids also included prices for three alternatives: removing curbs, gutters and storm sewers; milling and overlaying asphalt to the portion between Highway 75 and the mobile park; and installing asphalt instead of concrete.

The additional overlaying will add $104,560.20 if the low bid is accepted.

The county board is scheduled to accept a bid at its July 27 meeting.

Caitlin Yamada

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0