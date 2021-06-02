Woodbury supervisors mull use of COVID relief funds for higher jail costs

SIOUX CITY — The Woodbury Board of Supervisors moved closer Wednesday to spending $15.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds on higher than anticipated costs for the new Law Enforcement Center.
The county may allocate portions of the 2021 and 2022 American Rescue Plan Act funding to fill a gap created by building material inflation. The board took no official action Wednesday.
Guidelines for the use of the federal funding were expanded to include capital improvements designed to mitigate virus spread, as well as provide mental health services, according to an executive summary provided to the board.
A new HVAC system, two medical exam rooms, a mental health office, three padded cells, six isolation or exam rooms and program space are a few items described in the board packet that could fit the guidelines.
The original estimate for the main phase of the jail construction was $34 million. The low bid of nearly $58.4 million from Hausmann Construction of Norfolk represents a 36 percent increase in cost, said Kenny Schmitt, the county building services director.
“The impact is directly related to COVID-19,” he said, referring to how the disruption of supply chains have led to rising costs for building materials.
The funds would be divided into two payments; $10 million of the 2021 fiscal recovery funds allocated and $5.576 million of the 2022 fiscal recovery funds.
Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group presented a document to the board that was submitted to Sen. Chuck Grassley, Rep. Randy Feenstra and Sen. Joni Ernst, outlining why the money should be used for this particular project.
Albrecht and county finance director Dennis Butler both said they feel confident the county will be able to use the relief funding for the jail.
Ernie Colt expressed concerns using the COVID-19 funding to pay out-of-state companies to construct the LEC.
In May, the Authority awarded a $14.8 million contract to an Indiana-based company for prefabricated jail cells. Pauly Jail Building Company was the lone bidder for the cells, which come with all fixtures and furnishings, including bunks and toilets. The price of the cells was originally estimated at around $13.6 million.
There are local subcontractors in the low bid, county supervisor Keith Radig said.
Input has been received by the LEC Authority encouraging a redesign to lessen the cost or a rebid to possibly wait for the materials to become cheaper.
Authority Chair Ron Wieck said it is time to move forward with the project, but support from the county is necessary.
The project has been discussed for the past six years, Schmitt said, and he has spent 80 percent of his time on the facility.
“I’ve put in so much time, and so much effort and it just feels like it’s been ...one frustration after another to get this thing off the ground,” he said.
Authority and board members expressed concerns with waiting any longer to start construction.
The current jail, built in 1987, has been plagued by overcrowding and physical deficiencies, particularly in the heating and cooling systems. Officials had warned that a sudden failure of one of the jail's mechanical systems could be catastrophic, leading to an evacuation and a costly process of moving the inmates elsewhere. Repairs were estimated at more than $22 million.
Sheriff Chad Sheehan said if the jail becomes dysfunctional and the inmates are not able to be housed at the facility; it would cost the county $6.4 million for a year of housing 234 inmates at different facilities, not including the cost of transportation and deputy time.
