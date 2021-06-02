Woodbury supervisors mull use of COVID relief funds for higher jail costs

Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group presented a document to the board that was submitted to Sen. Chuck Grassley, Rep. Randy Feenstra and Sen. Joni Ernst, outlining why the money should be used for this particular project.

Albrecht and county finance director Dennis Butler both said they feel confident the county will be able to use the relief funding for the jail.

Ernie Colt expressed concerns using the COVID-19 funding to pay out-of-state companies to construct the LEC.

In May, the Authority awarded a $14.8 million contract to an Indiana-based company for prefabricated jail cells. Pauly Jail Building Company was the lone bidder for the cells, which come with all fixtures and furnishings, including bunks and toilets. The price of the cells was originally estimated at around $13.6 million.

There are local subcontractors in the low bid, county supervisor Keith Radig said.

Input has been received by the LEC Authority encouraging a redesign to lessen the cost or a rebid to possibly wait for the materials to become cheaper.

Authority Chair Ron Wieck said it is time to move forward with the project, but support from the county is necessary.