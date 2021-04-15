Woodbury, Union counties record additional COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Woodbury County, Iowa, and Union County, South Dakota, on Thursday.

Both counties each recorded an additional death, according to state statistics. Woodbury County now has 220 total deaths, while Union County's death toll stands at 42.

No other COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska counties Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Union County had 2,195 total cases of the virus, while Woodbury County had 16,138 total positive tests.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 28 new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total stood at 14,865 Thursday and its 14-day positivity rate on tests performed at 6.4 percent, according to District Health.

District Health reported that eight patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Wednesday.

Of those patients, seven were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. One other person in the hospital has the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, six were Woodbury County residents.

As of Thursday afternoon, 20,105 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,861 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's just over 22 percent of the county's population.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.