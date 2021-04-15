 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodbury, Union counties record additional COVID-19-related deaths
0 comments
alert

Woodbury, Union counties record additional COVID-19-related deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo1

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe.

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Woodbury County, Iowa, and Union County, South Dakota, on Thursday.

Both counties each recorded an additional death, according to state statistics. Woodbury County now has 220 total deaths, while Union County's death toll stands at 42.

No other COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska counties Thursday.

WATCH NOW: 10 questions about COVID-19 vaccination

As of Thursday afternoon, Union County had 2,195 total cases of the virus, while Woodbury County had 16,138 total positive tests.

Siouxland District Health Department reported 28 new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total stood at 14,865 Thursday and its 14-day positivity rate on tests performed at 6.4 percent, according to District Health.

District Health reported that eight patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Wednesday.

Of those patients, seven were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. One  other person in the hospital has the virus, but was hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, six were Woodbury County residents.

As of Thursday afternoon, 20,105 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,861 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's just over 22 percent of the county's population.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Retired Navy Admiral Mike Franken

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News