Woolly mammoth tooth discovered in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa -- Earlier this month, the tooth of a woolly mammoth was uncovered on Northwest Iowa Community College's property.

According to a statement from DGR Engineering, Justin Blauwet, an employee of the firm, discovered the tooth on March 4, while performing construction observation on a lift station project for the City of Sheldon.

The tooth, which had been exposed during excavation, was lying on the ground. The statement said that Blauwet was able to identify the tooth because he has an interest in fossils and pre-historic animals.

Following the discovery, DGR staff contacted Tiffany Adrain, a paleontology repository instructor at the University of Iowa, to confirm the find.

"While discovery of mammoth remains is not uncommon in Iowa, once the bones and teeth are out in the open, they can fall apart and disappear quickly because they are not completely fossilized. This was a lucky find," Adrain said in the statement.

Dr. John Hartog, the college's president, said the tooth, which weighs just over 11 lbs., will be housed in a local museum so that everyone can enjoy it.

"We are happy to display the tooth in the Sheldon Prairie Museum as a semi-permanently loaned display. This way, everyone from across our service area can come to the museum to see and appreciate this artifact," he said in the statement. "We might display it at the college for special occasions, but we will house the artifact in the Sheldon Prairie Museum."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.