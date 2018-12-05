SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Ho-Chunk Capital formally broke ground Wednesday on two more projects in its Flatwater Crossing development.
The projects include a mixed-use apartment/retail complex and a townhome complex.
Ho-Chunk Capital is a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Inc., an development corporation owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Ho-Chunk broke ground in June 2016 on Flatwater Crossing, which will add 1,000 new homes to the northeast Nebraska city.
The 200-acre development along the Missouri River is billed as a walkable urban neighborhood with scenic views, trails, wildlife and public greenways.
"Several single-family homes are also in various stages of construction, with more lots sold and in the design stage," Ho-Chunk Capital CEO Dennis Johnson said.
Johnson said the two latest projects introduce retail opportunities, as well as apartment and townhome living options.
The contemporary-style, mixed-use building will have 14 apartments and 6,504 square feet of commercial space on the ground level. There will be 10, one-bedroom units and 4, two-bedroom units. Both the retail space and apartments will be available for lease starting in fall 2019, he said.
The townhome complex will have five units with a "sleek modern design," Johnson said. There will be three, two-story townhomes with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, and two, one-story units with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
"All will have basements and face the Missouri River," Johnson said.
Johnson added that Ho-Chunk Capital is working with PLaN Architecture of Sioux City on the designs. BluStone Homes and HCI Construction will perform the construction.