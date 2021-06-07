Work to begin on I-129 bridge over Dakota Avenue

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Work is expected to begin this week on surface joint repairs to the eastbound Interstate 129 bridge over Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.

Traffic on the bridge has been reduced to one lane, and speeds will be reduced to 45 mph in the work zone.

The loop carrying southbound Dakota Avenue traffic onto eastbound I-129 will be closed. Motorists southbound on Dakota Avenue will be detoured onto westbound I-129 to the U.S. Highway 75/I-129 interchange, where they will exit onto southbound U.S. 75 and then take the loop onto eastbound I-129.

The project is expected to be completed in early fall, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

