Work to begin on I-129, C Ave. bridge in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Work is scheduled to begin this week on Interstate 129 in South Sioux City.

Surface joint repair was expected to begin Monday, and motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on eastbound and westbound lanes.

On May 24, the C Avenue bridge over I-129 will be closed for repairs. Traffic will be detoured on 39th Street to Dakota Avenue and 49th Street east to C Avenue. Completion of the project is expected by the end of July.

Once work on the C Avenue bridge is finished, work will begin on the Dakota Avenue bridges, and travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction. That project is scheduled for completion in the fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.