Work to begin on I-129, C Ave. bridge in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Work is scheduled to begin this week on Interstate 129 in South Sioux City.
Surface joint repair was expected to begin Monday, and motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on eastbound and westbound lanes.
On May 24, the C Avenue bridge over I-129 will be closed for repairs. Traffic will be detoured on 39th Street to Dakota Avenue and 49th Street east to C Avenue. Completion of the project is expected by the end of July.
Once work on the C Avenue bridge is finished, work will begin on the Dakota Avenue bridges, and travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction. That project is scheduled for completion in the fall.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
