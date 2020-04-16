Worker at Sioux City's Seaboard Triumph Foods plant has COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Seaboard Triumph Foods' Sioux City plant disclosed Thursday a worker there has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The pork producing plant, which opened in the fall of 2017 and employs around 2,400 workers, said in a statement that the employee has not reported to work since being tested.

"Our main concern has been, and will continue to be, the well-being of our employees. As of today, Seaboard Triumph Foods has no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the workplace," the statement said.

According to the statement, Seaboard Triumph Foods is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and has "robust" sanitization and sterilization protocols in place at the plant. The statement said Seaboard also continues to ask employees who don't feel well to be assessed by a medical provider and stay home and self-isolate.

The statement said that employees are required to wear face coverings at all times while in the plant and that their temperatures are taken before they enter the plant. In addition to implementing physical distancing protocols, the statement said protective plexiglass dividers have been installed on cafeteria tables.