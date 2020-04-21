Worker at Tyson Dakota City plant dies from COVID-19; widow questions company actions

“When he got home he was shaking, coughing a lot. His hands were shaking a lot when he tried to eat something,” she said.

He went back to sleep. She called a COVID-19 hotline, where she was advised to call a doctor. But she decided to wait.

“I didn’t realize he was that bad,” she said.

He slept most of the day Friday in between doses of Tylenol.

Corral woke up Saturday morning seeming to be OK.

“He was hungry and I made him some food. He snores so it was hard to tell if he was having trouble breathing or just snoring. It was a little after 2 p.m. and it was time for me to give him his acetaminophen.”

Corral begged off, saying he would take it later.

Bell went into the other room and laid down for a nap.

About 6:30 p.m. she woke up and went to check on Corral.

“He was on his back and there was foam on his lips,” she said. “I went over and he was cold and he was unresponsive. I called 911.”

The EMTs arrived a short time later.

“There was nothing they could do,” Bell said.