Worker at Yankton Walmart pharmacy tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

YANKTON, S.D. -- A worker at the Walmart Pharmacy in Yankton has tested positive for COVID-19, state health officials said Tuesday.

The employee, who was not identified, worked two days, March 25 and March 30, while able to transmit the virus to others, the South Dakota Department of Health said in a news release.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the pharmacy March 25 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 8, the department said. Customers who visited on March 30 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 13.

A screening tool is available at covid.sd.gov, which can help recommend when to call a medical provider if you develop symptoms.

The pharmacy remains open Monday through Saturday, but is now closed Sundays, according to the hours posted on the Yankton Walmart's website.

Fifteen cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Yankton County, which the state health department has classified as having substantial community spread. Of the patients infected, five have recovered, according to state data.