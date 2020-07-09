Worker groups claim Tyson response to COVID-19 led to racial discrimination

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- A coalition of advocacy groups is alleging that Tyson and other meatpackers' responses to COVID-19 have discriminated against non-white workers, who make up the majority of packing plant workers getting sick and dying from the respiratory illness.

The six groups on Wednesday filed a civil rights complaint against Tyson Foods and JBS, saying their policies in response to the coronavirus pandemic violate the Civil Rights Act and racially discriminate against Black, Latino and Asian workers. Tyson operates plants in Dakota City and Storm Lake, Iowa. The nearest JBS plant to Sioux City is in Council Bluffs.

"Tyson and JBS aren't even trying to follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance by distancing workers on the line or slowing line speed. They're just trying to make as much profit as quickly as they can with their predominantly black and brown workforce in the factory," Joe Enriquez Henry, national vice president of Forward Latino, one of the groups filing the complaint, said in a news release.