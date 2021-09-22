World championship ice racing coming to the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY -- World Championship ICE Racing will slide into Sioux City's Tyson Events Center on Feb. 26
Beginning at 7:30 p.m., racers will shred the arenas solid ice track with over 2,000 razor sharp studs in their tires going from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds.
Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets are available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center. Tickets start at $22 for adults. Youth tickets (4-12 years) are only $9.
Early access to the Pre-Race Pit Party is available for $5.
