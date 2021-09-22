 Skip to main content
World championship ice racing coming to the Tyson Events Center
Tyson Events Center building

The exterior of the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City is shown in this 2013 file photo.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- World Championship ICE Racing will slide into Sioux City's Tyson Events Center on Feb. 26

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., racers will shred the arenas solid ice track with over 2,000 razor sharp studs in their tires going from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds. 

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets are available online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 712-279-4850, or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center. Tickets start at $22 for adults. Youth tickets (4-12 years) are only $9.

Early access to the Pre-Race Pit Party is available for $5.

