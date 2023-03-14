The first piece of classical music played on WVIK on Aug. 25, 1980, was "Academic Festival Overture" by Johannes Brahms.

Now, more than 40 years later, fans of Brahms and other classical artists will be able to find the music they favor through their local radio station whenever they want it.

The Quad-Cities NPR affiliate on Tuesday announced the creation of a new station offering classic music 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Jared Johnson, WVIK CEO and general manager, also announced he was officially appointed to the position after holding the interim general manager role since Jay Pearce retired in October 2022.

WVIK Classical will broadcast local, regional and national news alongside classical music when it launches May 1 on 98.3 FM. WVIK News, broadcast on 90.3 FM, will grow to 24/7 as well.

"If you're an artist or a musician and you want people to know what you're doing, you can count on WVIK Classical to be there to help share your message," Johnson said. "This has always been what WVIK has done for the community, and this new station gives us twice the real estate to fulfill that important mission."

Bringing on a second station has been in the works for years, Johnson said, and when the NPR affiliate ran a community survey in 2019 that floated the possibility of expanding, a majority of listeners wanted more music, news and collaboration with community partners.

With the second station, listeners unhappy with what one station is playing will be able to easily switch over to the other one, which will have something different.

"The number-one question we would get is, 'Are you going to keep playing that news? I want my music,' and vice versa," Johnson said. "So I think a move like this will ultimately make all of our listeners happier, and I think it will also attract new listeners."

One of the most exciting aspects of the expansion, Johnson said, is the fact they'll have two live programs — the local version of The Morning Edition on 90.3 FM and a new show, titled Allegro Molto, on 98.3 FM — running during people's morning commute.

Quad Cities Chamber CEO LaDrina Wilson said during the announcement that she has seen the efforts Johnson has put in to expand WVIK programming and partnerships over the years and has proven his passion for connecting with all people and finding new ways to bring them the art and information they're looking for.

Expanding access to arts, culture and education can have an impact that reaches beyond those sectors, she said, to driving economic growth and placemaking opportunities for the area. With WVIK Classical doubling the nonprofit station's service to the Quad-Cities, it will aid even more in that expansion.

"While this may seem like it is an opportunity specific to public radio and WVIK, I also see it as a broader opportunity to connect us outside of this region to show us as the arts and culture hub that we truly are and can be," Wilson said.