Wynot Public Schools teacher arrested in Sioux City for propositioning 14-year-old

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities took a Wynot Public Schools teacher into custody last week after an attempt in Sioux City to proposition a 14-year-old girl.

Andrew Heller, 38, of Sergeant Bluff, was arrested Thursday on felony charges including enticing a minor for a sexual purpose and prostitution. In an application for a public defender, Heller listed his employer as Wynot (Nebraska) Public Schools; as of Sunday evening he was still listed on the district's website as a social studies teacher.

The Sioux City Police assisted the FBI with its investigation in the case. According to a criminal complaint, FBI investigators had been monitoring communications between Heller and the 14-year-old, in which Heller asked her for sex and offered to pay $200.

When Heller was taken into custody, authorities found alcoholic beverages, an unopened box of condoms and more than $200 in cash, according to the criminal complaint documents.

In a post-Miranda-rights interview, Heller admitted to knowing the girl was 14 years old and said he had intended to exchange money for sex.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. July 25 at the Law Enforcement Center in Sioux City.