Yankton County classified at risk of community spread of COVID-19; Vermillion order closes some businesses

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in southeast South Dakota continued to grow Monday, as the state health department classified Yankton County as being minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city of Vermillion, meanwhile, issued an emergency ordinance Monday that suspends the on-site consumption of food and beverages at restaurants, bars, food courts, coffeehouses and similar businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The move came as the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday reported a new case of coronavirus in Clay County, bringing the total to three.

Clay borders Yankton County, which reported its first four cases of novel coronavirus cases over the weekend.

On Friday, Union County became the first county in the far southeast corner of South Dakota to report a confirmed case.