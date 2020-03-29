Yankton County coronavirus cases jump to four, Clay County reports two

YANKTON, S.D. -- The number of novel coronavirus cases in Yankton County has spiked to four, up from one on Saturday, while Clay County is now reporting two cases of the virus.

South Dakota currently has a total of 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, half of them in two counties -- 25 in Minnehaha County and 20 in Beadle County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. As of Sunday, South Dakota has 22 more cases than it did the day before.

On Friday, Union County became the first county in the far Southeast corner of South Dakota to report a confirmed case. The Union County individual is self-isolating.

Clay County, with its seat in Vermillion, had not previously reported any cases of the virus. The University of South Dakota in Vermillion had already moved all of its classes online and canceled all events it had planned to host. Graduation ceremonies are also postponed until further notice.

