Yankton County coronavirus cases jump to four, Clay County reports two

YANKTON, S.D. -- The number of novel coronavirus cases in Yankton County has spiked to four, up from one on Saturday, while Clay County is now reporting two cases of the virus.

South Dakota currently has a total of 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, half of them in two counties -- 25 in Minnehaha County and 20 in Beadle County, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Friday, Union County became the first county in the far Southeast corner of South Dakota to report a confirmed case. The Union County individual is self-isolating.

Clay County, with its seat in Vermillion, had not previously reported any cases of the virus. The University of South Dakota in Vermillion had already moved all of its classes online and canceled all events it had planned to host. Graduation ceremonies are also postponed until further notice.

The Rapid City Journal, citing an email sent to USD students, reported Saturday that Clay County's first case is a woman between 20 and 30 years old who likely contracted the virus through travel. It's not known whether the woman is affiliated with the college. She reportedly had mild symptoms.

A map posted online by the South Dakota Department of Health indicates no community spread in either Yankton, Clay or Union counties.

