Yankton County COVID-19 cases up to 17; of those, 12 have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

YANKTON, S.D. -- Yankton County reported additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the county's total up to 17 cases.

Statewide, the total number of cases in South Dakota is up to 393, with a total of six deaths and 146 recoveries, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Among counties in the Siouxland area, Yankton has been the hardest hit by COVID-19. Last weekend, the county was classified by the state as having "substantial community spread" of the virus.

There is, however, a glimmer of hope in Yankton County -- the majority of individuals diagnosed with the virus, 12 out of 17, have made a recovery.