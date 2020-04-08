You are the owner of this article.
Yankton County COVID-19 cases up to 17; of those, 12 have recovered
April 8 South Dakota map

Yankton County now has 17 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 12 have recovered, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. 

 Mason Dockter

YANKTON, S.D. -- Yankton County reported additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the county's total up to 17 cases. 

Statewide, the total number of cases in South Dakota is up to 393, with a total of six deaths and 146 recoveries, according to the South Dakota Department of Health

Among counties in the Siouxland area, Yankton has been the hardest hit by COVID-19. Last weekend, the county was classified by the state as having "substantial community spread" of the virus. 

There is, however, a glimmer of hope in Yankton County -- the majority of individuals diagnosed with the virus, 12 out of 17, have made a recovery. 

State health officials on Tuesday acknowledged that a worker at the Walmart pharmacy in Yankton tested positive for the virus. The employee, who was not identified, worked two days, March 25 and March 30, while they were potentially able to spread the virus. 

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the pharmacy March 25 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 8, the department said. Customers who visited on March 30 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 13.

