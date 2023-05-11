YANKTON, S.D. — Authorities have released the identities of two people who were killed Wednesday after a driver fleeing authorities struck a semitractor-trailer on the east side of Yankton.

Anna Selwyn, 27, and Gabriel Ortega, 26, both of Sioux City, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Highway 50. A third occupant of the red 2006 Chevy Cobalt has not been named and remains in critical condition. The vehicle was registered to Selwyn, according to a statement from the Yankton County Sheriff's Office.

"The Yankton County Sheriff's Office is still actively investigating this accident and will be able to release more details at a later date," the statement said.

A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper had attempted to stop a driver traveling at more than 100 mph and driving erratically on South Dakota Highway 50 in Clay County at 10 a.m. The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit continued west on South Dakota 50 into Yankton County. As the vehicle neared the Yankton city limits, it struck a semi.