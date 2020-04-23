Yankton County has 2 new cases of COVID-19; Union County tallies additional case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Yankton County recorded two new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Union County added one.

According to data from the South Dakota Department of Health, Yankton County currently has 25 total cases and Union County has eight.

Twenty-one Yankton County residents who tested positive for the virus have recovered, while five residents have recovered in Union County.

As of Thursday morning, South Dakota had a total of 1,956 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths. According to the health department, 1,064 residents who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

