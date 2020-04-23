You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Yankton County has 2 new cases of COVID-19; Union County tallies additional case
View Comments
alert

Yankton County has 2 new cases of COVID-19; Union County tallies additional case

Virus Outbreak Vaccine Science

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- Yankton County recorded two new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday, while Union County added one. 

According to data from the South Dakota Department of Health, Yankton County currently has 25 total cases and Union County has eight.

Twenty-one Yankton County residents who tested positive for the virus have recovered, while five residents have recovered in Union County. 

As of Thursday morning, South Dakota had a total of 1,956 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths. According to the health department, 1,064 residents who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News