Yankton County has 2 new cases of COVID-19
Yankton County has 2 new cases of COVID-19

YANKTON, S.D. -- Yankton County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The southeast South Dakota county now has a total of eight cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health has classified Yankton County as being at minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus.

Clay County, which borders Yankton to the east, has three cases of COVID-19, and Union County has one. No new positive cases were reported in either county Wednesday.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota stood at 129 as of Wednesday, up 21 from the previous day. Two deaths has been attributed to the virus. Twelve people have been hospitalized and 51 have recovered. A total of 3,903 tests in the state have come back negative.

