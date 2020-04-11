You are the owner of this article.
Yankton County has additional COVID-19 case, bringing total to 20; Union County has new case
Yankton County has additional COVID-19 case, bringing total to 20; Union County has new case

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Yankton County now has 20 cases of the virus. 

YANKTON, S.D. -- Yankton County has reported another new case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 20 cases. 

Yankton County continues to have the highest number of cases of any in Siouxland, just ahead of Woodbury County's 18 cases. 

Twelve of Yankton County's cases have recovered since the first patient was reported near the end of March. 

Union County, which was the first in the far Southeast corner of South Dakota to report a case of the virus a few days before Yankton, now has four cases, up from three on Friday. Of those four, two have recovered. 

Neaby Clay County, meanwhile, has six cases, three of which have recovered. 

South Dakota has a total of 626 cases of the virus, the bulk being in Minnehaha County, which has 438 cases. 189 of the state's COVID-19 patients have recovered to date, while six have died and 33 were hospitalized at some point during their infections. 

