Yankton County has additional COVID-19 case, bringing total to 20; Union County has new case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

YANKTON, S.D. -- Yankton County has reported another new case of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 20 cases.

Yankton County continues to have the highest number of cases of any in Siouxland, just ahead of Woodbury County's 18 cases.

Twelve of Yankton County's cases have recovered since the first patient was reported near the end of March.

Union County, which was the first in the far Southeast corner of South Dakota to report a case of the virus a few days before Yankton, now has four cases, up from three on Friday. Of those four, two have recovered.

Neaby Clay County, meanwhile, has six cases, three of which have recovered.

South Dakota has a total of 626 cases of the virus, the bulk being in Minnehaha County, which has 438 cases. 189 of the state's COVID-19 patients have recovered to date, while six have died and 33 were hospitalized at some point during their infections.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.