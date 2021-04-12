 Skip to main content
Yankton County records additional COVID-19-related death
Yankton County records additional COVID-19-related death

Photo1

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe.

 NIAID-RML via AP

SIOUX CITY -- One more COVID-19-related death was reported in Yankton County on Monday, bringing the Southeast South Dakota county's death toll to 29, according to state statistics. 

No additional deaths were reported in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska counties Thursday by press time.

As of Monday afternoon, Yankton County had 2,985 total cases of the virus. 

WATCH NOW: 10 questions about COVID-19 vaccination

Siouxland District Health Department reported four new cases of the virus. Woodbury County's case total stood at 14,785 Monday and its 14-day positivity rate on tests performed at 6.2 percent, according to District Health.

District Health reported that 12 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Sunday.

Of those patients, 10 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Two other people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, seven are Woodbury County residents.

As of Monday afternoon, 19,331 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,702 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's just over 21 percent of the county's population.

