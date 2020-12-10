Yankton County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Yankton County recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the Southeast South Dakota county's death total to 17.

Yankton County has 2,149 total cases of the novel coronavirus.

Woodbury County added 103 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but it's death total remained at 132. The Northwest Iowa County had 11,263 total cases of the virus and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 18.7 percent as of Thursday afternoon, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics.

Cherokee County led the state with a 14-day positivity rate of 30.4 percent. Ida County had the third highest rate, 27.2 percent, while Plymouth County ranked sixth, 24.4 percent, and Lyon County was eighth, 23.3 percent.

Siouxland District Health Department reported that 68 patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down eight from Wednesday.

Of those patients, 45 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Another 23 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 42 are Woodbury County residents.