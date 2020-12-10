Yankton County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Yankton County recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the Southeast South Dakota county's death total to 17.
Yankton County has 2,149 total cases of the novel coronavirus.
Woodbury County added 103 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but it's death total remained at 132. The Northwest Iowa County had 11,263 total cases of the virus and a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 18.7 percent as of Thursday afternoon, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics.
Cherokee County led the state with a 14-day positivity rate of 30.4 percent. Ida County had the third highest rate, 27.2 percent, while Plymouth County ranked sixth, 24.4 percent, and Lyon County was eighth, 23.3 percent.
Siouxland District Health Department reported that 68 patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down eight from Wednesday.
Of those patients, 45 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Another 23 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 42 are Woodbury County residents.
State statistics, which were last updated Thursday, show that a total of 420 hospital beds are available in Regional Medical Coordination Center Region 3, which includes Woodbury County and most of Northwest Iowa. Nearly all of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are being cared for in Sioux City hospitals.
RMCC 3 has a total of 147 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, down three from Wednesday. Twenty-one of those patients are in ICU beds and there are still 75 ICU beds available. The state statistics show 14 ventilators being used by patients and an additional 97 ventilators available in the region.
