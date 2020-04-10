Yankton County reports additional COVID-19 case, up to 19 total

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

YANKTON, S.D. -- Yankton County now has 19 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The county, with a population shy of 23,000 people, continues to have the highest number of cases of any in Siouxland.

Nearby Clay County has six cases, while Union County has three. Of Clay County's cases, three have recovered, while two have recovered in Union County and 12 in Yankton.

South Dakota has a total of 536 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 7,111 having tested negative for the virus. Six deaths have been attributed to the virus across the state, while 177 have recovered.

