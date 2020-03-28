Yankton County sees first COVID-19 case

YANKTON, S.D. -- Yankton County now has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, the South Dakota Department of Health reported.

The age and gender of the individual is not known.

South Dakota has a total of 68 cases of COVID, with another 2,592 individuals having tested negative. The bulk of the state's cases are in Minnehaha and Beadle counties. Minnehaha County has 21 cases, while Beadle has 16.

The city of Yankton on issued an emergency ordinance effective March 31, barring dine-in patrons at restaurants and bars and ordering all recreational facilities, including salons and barbershops, tattoo parlors, entertainment venues, casinos, arcades and other similar venues to close.

