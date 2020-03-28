You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Yankton County sees first COVID-19 case
View Comments
breaking alert

Yankton County sees first COVID-19 case

COVID-19 (copy)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Yankton County has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. 

 National Institutes of Health

YANKTON, S.D. -- Yankton County now has its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, the South Dakota Department of Health reported. 

The age and gender of the individual is not known. 

South Dakota has a total of 68 cases of COVID, with another 2,592 individuals having tested negative. The bulk of the state's cases are in Minnehaha and Beadle counties. Minnehaha County has 21 cases, while Beadle has 16. 

The city of Yankton on issued an emergency ordinance effective March 31, barring dine-in patrons at restaurants and bars and ordering all recreational facilities, including salons and barbershops, tattoo parlors, entertainment venues, casinos, arcades and other similar venues to close. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News