You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Yankton County up to 11 COVID-19 cases; 2 have recovered
View Comments
alert

Yankton County up to 11 COVID-19 cases; 2 have recovered

COVID-19 (copy)

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. Yankton County now has 11 cases of the virus. 

 National Institutes of Health

YANKTON, S.D. -- The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Yankton County climbed to 11 on Friday. Two cases in the county have recovered since the first case was reported a week ago. 

Yankton now has the most cases of any county in Siouxland. It was recently classified as having a minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the virus. 

Neighboring Clay County has three cases as of Friday, with two having recovered, while Union County also has three cases, with one having recovered, according to the South Dakota Department of Health

Statewide, South Dakota has a total of 187 confirmed cases of the virus, with two deaths and 69 recoveries. 17 individuals have been hospitalized, while another 4,593 have tested negative. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Siouxland
Local news

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Siouxland

The Siouxland District Health Department reported that three people had tested positive in Woodbury County, bringing the county's number of cases to seven. That's the most confirmed cases of any county in Northwest Iowa.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News