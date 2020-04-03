Yankton County up to 11 COVID-19 cases; 2 have recovered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

YANKTON, S.D. -- The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Yankton County climbed to 11 on Friday. Two cases in the county have recovered since the first case was reported a week ago.

Yankton now has the most cases of any county in Siouxland. It was recently classified as having a minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the virus.

Neighboring Clay County has three cases as of Friday, with two having recovered, while Union County also has three cases, with one having recovered, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Statewide, South Dakota has a total of 187 confirmed cases of the virus, with two deaths and 69 recoveries. 17 individuals have been hospitalized, while another 4,593 have tested negative.

