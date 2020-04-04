Yankton County up to 14 COVID-19 cases, seeing 'substantial community spread'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

YANKTON, S.D. -- The number of novel coronavirus cases in Yankton County jumped to 14 as of Saturday, and the county is now considered to have "substantial community spread" of the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, four of Yankton's 14 cases have recovered. Among Siouxland counties it remains by far the most-impacted by the virus, in terms of the number of cases.

Yankton County is now one of five in South Dakota that has substantial community spread, a state classification that means there are five or more cases in the county acquired within communities. The others are Minnehaha, Lincoln, Beadle and Lawrence counties. Minnehaha alone has 81 cases of the virus.

Union and Clay counties reported no new cases of the virus, each still having three. One individual has recovered in Union County, while two have recovered in Clay County.

South Dakota has a total of 212 cases of the virus as of Saturday, with 76 having recovered and two deaths. 5,012 have tested negative for the virus.

