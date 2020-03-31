Yankton County's COVID-19 cases grow from 4 to 6

YANKTON, S.D. -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yankton County grew from 4 to 6 in the southeast South Dakota county, which was already designated as having minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus.
Clay County, which borders Yankton to the east, has three cases of novel coronavirus cases, and Union County has one. No new positive cases were reported in either county Tuesday.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota now stands at 108, up seven from the previous day. One death has been attributed to the virus. Twelve people have been hospitalized and 44 have recovered. A total of 3,609 cases in the state have tested negative.
To hep prevent the spread of COVID-19, the cities of Yankton and Vermillion passed ordinances that limit public gatherings to no more than 10 people. Dine-in consumption at restaurants and bars is prohibited but the businesses can provide take-out and delivery, curbside and drive-thru service.
Some other businesses, including hair and nail salons, barber shops, spas, massage facilities, video lottery casino operations, bowling alleys, theaters and music or entertainment venues and health clubs were required to temporarily close. Grocery stores and some other businesses are allowed to remain open.
