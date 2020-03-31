Yankton County's COVID-19 cases grow from 4 to 6

YANKTON, S.D. -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Yankton County grew from 4 to 6 in the southeast South Dakota county, which was already designated as having minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus.

Clay County, which borders Yankton to the east, has three cases of novel coronavirus cases, and Union County has one. No new positive cases were reported in either county Tuesday.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota now stands at 108, up seven from the previous day. One death has been attributed to the virus. Twelve people have been hospitalized and 44 have recovered. A total of 3,609 cases in the state have tested negative.

