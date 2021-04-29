 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yankton, Union counties report COVID-19-related deaths
0 comments
alert

Yankton, Union counties report COVID-19-related deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo 1

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell heavily infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (orange/red), isolated from a patient sample. The image was captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility.

 NIAID

SIOUX CITY -- Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Southeast South Dakota counties on Thursday.

Yankton and Union counties each recorded a death, bringing their totals to 30 and 42, respectively. Yankton County's COVID-19 case total stood at 3,069 on Thursday, while Union County had 2,212 total cases of the virus. 

No other Siouxland counties reported new deaths, as of Thursday afternoon.

Sioux City Journal Reporter Dolly A. Butz asks Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock about COVID-19 vaccination.

Woodbury County added 12 new cases of the virus, bringing its case total to 15,032, according to a statement from Siouxland District Health Department. The Northwest Iowa county's 14-day positivity rate on tests was 3.8%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

District Health reported that nine patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, which was down one from Wednesday. 

Of those patients, five were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Four other people in the hospital had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, five were Woodbury County residents.

District Health said in a social media post that more than 1,400 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine were set to be administered Thursday at the Siouxland Expo Center. 

As of Thursday afternoon, 27,045 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,991 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's just over 29% of the county's population.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Excitement, fear as NJ students return to school

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News