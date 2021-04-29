Yankton, Union counties report COVID-19-related deaths

SIOUX CITY -- Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Southeast South Dakota counties on Thursday.

Yankton and Union counties each recorded a death, bringing their totals to 30 and 42, respectively. Yankton County's COVID-19 case total stood at 3,069 on Thursday, while Union County had 2,212 total cases of the virus.

No other Siouxland counties reported new deaths, as of Thursday afternoon.

Woodbury County added 12 new cases of the virus, bringing its case total to 15,032, according to a statement from Siouxland District Health Department. The Northwest Iowa county's 14-day positivity rate on tests was 3.8%. Health officials have said anything above 5% is a concern.

District Health reported that nine patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, which was down one from Wednesday.

Of those patients, five were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Four other people in the hospital had the virus, but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, five were Woodbury County residents.