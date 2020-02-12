Yankton woman dies in rollover crash

PARKSTON, S.D. – A 30-year-old Yankton, South Dakota woman died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Parkston, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
Quincy Greaves, 30, of Yankton, was driving a 2010 Accura TSX westbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when she lost control on the icy road at around 3:58 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle entered the southern ditch and rolled over.
Greaves, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was the only person involved.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.