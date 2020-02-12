You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Yankton woman dies in rollover crash
View Comments

Yankton woman dies in rollover crash

{{featured_button_text}}

PARKSTON, S.D. – A 30-year-old Yankton, South Dakota woman died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash west of Parkston, according to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

Quincy Greaves, 30, of Yankton, was driving a 2010 Accura TSX westbound on South Dakota Highway 44 when she lost control on the icy road at around 3:58 a.m. Sunday. The vehicle entered the southern ditch and rolled over. 

Greaves, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

She was the only person involved.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

Teen pleads guilty to providing alcohol to driver in fatal South Sioux City hit and run
Police ID teens killed in Lewis Blvd. crash
South Sioux City man facing multiple charges in police chase
Semi crash closes northbound I-29 in Sioux City
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News