LAWTON, Iowa -- A 10-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon in an ATV crash at a rural residence a few miles west of Lawton.
According to a press release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies and the Lawton Ambulance crew were dispatched to a rural residence at the 7600 block of Correctionville Road for a fatal ATV crash.
The victim was a 10-year-old male who has not been identified.
The cause and the details of the crash are under investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office.