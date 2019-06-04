LITTLE ROCK, Iowa -- A young boy died at a Northwest Iowa hospital after being struck by a pickup in a rural location.
Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep on Tuesday said the boy, who has not been identified by name, was 4, and died shortly after being taken to the hospital.
"It is a terrible, very sad, situation," Stoep said in an interview.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office in a release initially reported the child was hit by the vehicle in the 4500 block of 110th Street, three miles north of Little Rock. A 77-year-old man, whose name is being withheld while the investigation continues, was driving westbound on 110th Street, and saw two utility vehicles in the south ditch, just before 4 p.m. Monday.
The release said the man saw two adults working on a field tile in the south ditch and a young child standing behind the utility vehicles, so he slowed to approximately 10 mph. As the pickup was passing the area where the UTV’s were parked, a second young child stepped from the north ditch onto the roadway and was struck by the pickup.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Osceola Community Hospital in Sibley, Iowa. The driver was not injured.