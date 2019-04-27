SIOUX CITY -- Saturday morning, the fourth generation of the May family -- a young boy called J.D. -- got his hair cut by John "Jack" Berger, the barber who's cut hair for the men in the family since the mid-1960s.
Doug May, Sr., the first in the family to get his haircut by Berger, became a customer more than 50 years ago, after his previous barber was killed in a car accident. While Berger was cutting young J.D.'s hair, the two men tried to remember when exactly that happened.
"It had to be a few years after we moved to the west side, which was '64," Berger said. "That was probably in that time frame, after that."
"I would say no later than '65," May concurred, as the hair clippers buzzed away some of his great-grandson's hair.
Berger, now 85 (going on 86), took classes at the Sioux City Barber College in 1956, and became a barber in 1957. Having just completed a stint in the Army, stationed in postwar Germany, he took barber schooling at the suggestion of another barber.
"I really didn't think I wanted to go to college, but the guy who was cutting my hair said, 'Why don't you go to barber school?'" he said. He had shined shoes in a barbershop in his hometown of Emmetsburg, Iowa as a boy in the 1940s, "so I was familiar with the barbershop and the barber business."
In the 1950s, the Sioux City Barber College -- an institution dating back to 1923, which closed its doors in 1992 -- was still a happening place, full of young, soon-to-be barbers.
"There was 25, continually, in a graduating class every three months," Berger said.
His first barbering job was with Sanitary Barbers on Nebraska Street, where he stayed for 7 1/2 years. In 1964, he and fellow barber and friend Harold Erichsen moved to a shop on the west side, Villa Ave. Barbers (also referred to as simply Villa Barbers), located on Villa Avenue.
Erichsen, who died in 2016, was an active member of the Journeyman Barbers Union Local 52 and served on the state's Board of Barber Examiners. In 1974, he was a party in a class-action lawsuit taken to the Iowa Supreme Court that upheld a state law prohibiting female cosmetologists from cutting men's hair.
Berger served as president of the Local 52 in the mid-1960s. In 1969, when Erichsen was the union's secretary-treasurer, the union voted to raise the price of haircuts to $2.60, citing "the continuing rise of the cost of living."
In the mid-2000s, Berger left Villa Avenue and re-established himself at Rock-N-Lokz, a nearby salon and barber shop at 818 West Eighth St., where he remains to this day. Today he still works two half-days a week and sometimes other days by appointment, even though he could have retired 20 years ago.
"I never quit working," Berger said. "I love what I do; I never hated to go to work." His fingers have remained remarkably arthritis-free all these years, which is a good thing, since arthritis can be a career killer for older barbers.
Men's hair styles have changed somewhat since the flat-topped haircuts of the 1950s (Doug May's son, Doug Jr., still gets that style), and Berger tries to give the customer what he wants. He knew a lot of barbers who became discouraged and quit during the long-haired 1970s.
"That ran a lot of barbers out of the barber business," Berger said. "When long hair came in, they said, 'I've had it! Men having their hair longer than women!'"
But Berger stuck it out, even through the hairy times. Now, more than six decades in, he has tips for prospective barbers -- such as, think about becoming a barber, or some other trade, especially if you have good hands.
And it never hurts to be talkative with your customers.
"I've always liked the camaraderie. I'm a sports person, and over the years I guess I could talk about a lot of things. Maybe I don't know a lot of things about it, but --" he paused. "I like to talk about all sports. Very few people don't like some kind of sport, whether it's golf or tennis or hockey."
Conversation is at least partly what kept Doug May, Jr. coming back for crew cuts. That, and candy, which Berger gives to some lucky customers with a deft flip of his arm.
"I think all barbers have to be good storytellers, and that's Jack," May said.