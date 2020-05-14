You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YMCA reopening June 1
View Comments

YMCA reopening June 1

Norm Waitt Sr YMCA

Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA

 Jerry Mennenga, Sioux City Journal file

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- After being closed for more than two months because of safety concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA will reopen June 1.

"When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe," CEO Rhonda Robson said in a news release.

The facility closed on March 16 and will reopen in phases under the guidance of state and local health authorities.

Robson said that in the first phase the Y will be open to members only with new facility hours, including a midday closure for thorough cleaning. Equipment will be spread out and staffed for frequent cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day. Lap swimming will be limited to one person per lane. The group exercise schedule will be modified to adhere to social distancing recommendations.

Swimming lessons with new safety guidelines and summer camp will begin on June 8 with new policies, procedures and guidelines.

For more information, visit www.nwsymca.org.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News