YMCA reopening June 1

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- After being closed for more than two months because of safety concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA will reopen June 1.

"When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe," CEO Rhonda Robson said in a news release.

The facility closed on March 16 and will reopen in phases under the guidance of state and local health authorities.

Robson said that in the first phase the Y will be open to members only with new facility hours, including a midday closure for thorough cleaning. Equipment will be spread out and staffed for frequent cleaning and sanitizing throughout the day. Lap swimming will be limited to one person per lane. The group exercise schedule will be modified to adhere to social distancing recommendations.

Swimming lessons with new safety guidelines and summer camp will begin on June 8 with new policies, procedures and guidelines.

For more information, visit www.nwsymca.org.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.