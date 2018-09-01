SIOUX CITY -- In a whiplash-inducing turn of events, Younkers has announced it's making a return.
As of Sunday, the department store's website had a homepage announcement that read: "We've got great news, Younkers is coming back!"
Few other details are currently available about the situation. The website says to "stay tuned for updates over the coming weeks," and that they "look forward to serving you again soon."
It is not clear what this means, or whether Younkers will return to its location at Sioux City's Southern Hills Mall.
The USA Today on Friday reported that Bon-Ton, Younkers' parent company that collapsed this year after failing to find a buyer interested in continuing its operations, is about to be relaunched after a buyer purchased the rights. The story cites anonymous sources familiar with the deal.
According to the USA Today story, the new Bon-Ton will be more internet-centric, and could have physical locations in Illinois, Colorado, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
In a statement sent by Bon-Ton to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bon-Ton said "The company's intellectual property is in the process of being sold. We cannot speak to the purchaser's future plans with the company. All inquiries should be referred to the buyer which will be disclosed once the transaction is closed."
Sioux City's Younkers location closed permanently Wednesday afternoon, after 71 years in the city. Bon-Ton -- also the owner of Herberger's, Boston, Carson's, Elder-Beerman and Bergner's stores -- announced earlier this year that it would be liquidating its holdings after it failed to find a buyer.
The liquidation of Younkers leaves an enormous, empty space at the Southern Hills Mall, where the store had been an anchor since 1980. Washington Prime Group, the mall's owner, said in May that they were already exploring options for the Younkers space.