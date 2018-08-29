SIOUX CITY -- At 5 p.m. Wednesday, a longtime Sioux City department store will close its doors for the final time.
Younkers, which has had a presence at various locations in Sioux City since 1947, will cease operations at the Southern Hills Mall after Wednesday, a store manager said. Terms of the liquidation of Younkers' parent company, Bon-Ton Inc., prevented her from speaking further on the matter, she said.
Bon-Ton, which also owns Herberger's, Boston, Carson's, Elder-Beerman and Bergner's stores, was forced to liquidate its holdings after the company failed to find a buyer that was interested in continuing to run the stores. In Sioux City, more than 80 people have lost their jobs as a result of Younkers' closure, while Bon-Ton as a whole employed more than 20,000 people across 24 states.