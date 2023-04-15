SIOUX CITY -- The following City of Sioux City Engineering Division projects are proposed for 2023:

30th Street and Pierce Street area storm sewer improvements: This project is the full reconstruction of Pierce Street between 29th and 30th streets, 30th Street between Pierce and Douglas streets, Douglas Street between 30th Street and 31st Street, and 31st Street between Pierce Street and Grandview Boulevard. This project includes the construction of new paving, sidewalks, driveways, replacement of existing watermain, replacement of existing sanitary sewer, replacement of storm sewer, service connections and cross street connections. Construction is anticipated to start in early July and be completed in September.

Alicia Avenue paving improvements project: This project includes paving the existing gravel Alicia Avenue south of 225th Street to the Southbridge rail yard, totaling approximately 2,500 linear feet, including a cul-de-sac at the south end. A left turn lane for westbound traffic on 225th Street and storm sewer utility improvements along Alicia Avenue will also be included as part of the project. Construction, which started on April 10, is expected to be completed in July.

Dace Avenue reconstruction - bridge deck replacement: This project includes the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, barrier rails, sidewalk and light poles on the Dace Avenue Bridge over the Floyd River. In addition to these improvements, the bridge will also be widened to accommodate a 10-foot bike trail on the southside of the bridge. Construction began in July of 2022 and was suspended in December of 2022 due to weather. The bridge was reopened to traffic temporarily on Jan. 25. It will be closed again for the continuation of work on April 10. Work is anticipated to be completed by June.

Dale Street Park/Community Gardens parking lot improvements project: This project includes the construction of a parking lot on Dale Street south of 16th Street that will serve the Dale Street Park and the Community Gardens. A pedestrian signal and crossing will also be installed with this project. Construction will start in May and be completed in June.

Dodge Avenue reconstruction (South Rustin to South Cecelia streets): This project is the full reconstruction of Dodge Avenue between South Rustin Street and South Cecelia Street. It includes new paving, sidewalks, driveways, replacement of existing watermain, replacement of existing sanitary sewer, replacement of storm sewer, service connections and cross street connections. Construction, which began on April 3, is anticipated to be completed in September.

Elk Creek Road construction: This project includes the construction of new roadway paving, storm sewer and sanitary sewer force main. Construction is anticipated to begin on April 17 and be completed in July.

Annual sidewalk ramp project: This project is the construction of sidewalk ramps at the intersections of West Seventh and Burton streets, W. 19th and Berry streets and W. 19th and Harris streets. Construction is planned to start in this summer and be completed in September.

Glen Oaks panel patch (Teton Trace to Chambers Street): This project includes the construction of paving patch repairs and intake replacements on Glen Oaks Boulevard from Teton Trace to Chambers Street. Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer and be completed in the spring of 2024.

Hamilton Boulevard (W. Third Street and Tri View Avenue) paving improvements: This project includes the construction of concrete panel repairs at Tri View Avenue and W. Third Street on Hamilton Boulevard. Additionally, at W. Third Street new ADA sidewalk ramps and raised median pavement will be installed as part of this project. Construction is planned to start at Tri View Avenue on May 22. Work will be staged to avoid conflicts with the planned RAGBRI route on Hamilton Boulevard.

Highway 75 and Leech Avenue watermain (Leech Avenue to Cunningham Drive): This project includes the construction of new watermain from the intersection of Highway 75 and Leech Avenue to Cunningham Drive. Work is scheduled to resume on April 17 and be completed in July.

Kings Highway reconstruction (Meadow Lane to Hamilton Boulevard): This project is the full reconstruction of Kings Highway from Meadow Lane to Hamilton Boulevard and includes the construction of new paving, sidewalks, driveways, replacement of existing watermain, replacement of existing sanitary sewer, replacement of storm sewer, service connections and cross street connections. Construction is scheduled to begin on June 1 and be completed in October.

La Plante Avenue water main replacement (Dacotah to Boies streets): This project is the replacement of the existing water main along La Plante Avenue from Dacotah to Boies streets. It is scheduled to begin in June and be completed in October.

Lorraine Avenue sewer point repair project (South Cedar to South Lyons streets): This project includes the repair to damaged sewer pipe, replacement of water services bored through sewers and replacement of street and sidewalk paving above the damaged utilities. This project is anticipated to be complete in August.

Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard pedestrian crossing: This project includes upgrading the intersection of Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard with pedestrian crossings and sidewalk ramps at all four corners. New pedestrian signals will also be installed. Construction will start in May and be completed in June.

Pierce Street water main replacement (Fifth to Seventh streets): This project is the replacement of the existing water main along Pierce Street between Fifth and Seventh streets. Work is anticipated to start in June.

Stone Park Boulevard reconstruction project: This project consists of reconstructing Stone Park Boulevard from West Clifton Street to Broken Kettle Road and includes new water, storm, and sanitary mains along with a new culvert crossing Stone Park Boulevard at Broken Kettle Road. Stage 1 along Stone Park Boulevard from West Clifton to Aspenwood streets and Stage 2A at the box culvert east of Broken Kettle were completed in 2022. Stages B and C include improvements at Broken Kettle Road; Stage 3 on Stone Park Boulevard from Aspenwood to Rebecca streets will all be completed April-June.

South Rustin Street reconstruction project (Leech to Dodge avenues): This project is the full reconstruction of South Rustin Street between Leech and Dodge avenues. This project includes the construction of new paving, sidewalks, driveways, replacement of existing watermain, replacement of existing sanitary sewer, replacement of storm sewer, service connections and cross street connections. Construction work is anticipated to resume in early April and be fully complete in June.

Thompson Park improvement project: This project includes the construction of playground structures and safety play surfacing, an open shelter, signage and other miscellaneous park improvements at 803 14th St. and 1400 Ingleside Ave. Construction started in October 2022 with tree removals and will be completed this spring.

West Palmer Avenue and George Street intersection reconstruction: This project consists of reconstructing the intersection of West Palmer Avenue and George Street and includes new water, sanitary mains and street paving. Construction is anticipated to start in June.

West Third and West streets intersection improvements: This project consists of reconstructing the intersection of West Third and West streets and includes new water, sanitary mains, storm sewer and street paving. Construction is anticipated to start in May.

Whispering Creek Drive and Castles Gate Drive intersection repaving: This project includes repaving Whispering Creek Drive through the intersection and approximately 100 feet of Castles Gate Drive. The existing streets will be reconstructed to include granular subbase and subdrains. Whispering Creek Drive will be widened from 27-feet-wide to 31-feet-wide and existing sidewalks will be replaced to 5-feet-wide. The project will be completed in two stages to maintain local traffic to Castles Gate Drive, which is a dead-end cul-de-sac. Construction will start in mid-June and be completed in August.

Floyd interceptor sanitary sewer lining project: This project includes heavy cleaning, light cleaning and CIPP lining of approximately 3,500 linear feet of sanitary sewer interceptor line located adjacent to Floyd Boulevard, south of Northern Valley Drive. Construction is expected to be complete by September.

Rebecca Street reconstruction (West 16th Street to Villa Avenue): This project includes the installation of new water main, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and service connections; and construction of new paving sidewalks, driveway approaches, and sidewalk ramps. Construction is expected to be complete by October.

21st/Clark emergency utility repair project: This project includes the installation of new water main, storm sewer, intakes and all required paving to complete the repair. Construction is expected to be completed by May.

FY 2023 annual sewer lining project: This project includes spot repairs, heavy cleaning, light cleaning and CIPP lining of approximately 4,400 linear feet of sewer line at various locations throughout the city. Construction is expected to be complete by August.