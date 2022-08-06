Your commute: Sixth Street sewer replacement project moving along

(1) Sixth Street Sanitary Sewer Replacement Project

This closure allows the contractor to complete sanitary sewer connections and replace storm sewer pipe along Sixth Street. On Aug. 3, traffic reverted to the Stage 1 set up with a closure of eastbound 6th Street from Pavonia Street to South Lewis Boulevard. This closure prevents eastbound traffic on Sixth Street and restricts westbound traffic down to one lane. A detour route along Pavonia Street, Fourth Street, and South Lewis Boulevard is posted for eastbound traffic. Vehicular access to commercial properties during the construction will be provided in areas of street closure. The existing sidewalks will be left in place to allow pedestrian traffic. This project is anticipated to be completed by early September.

(2) West Third Street and West Street intersection closure

This closure is being put in place as a precaution while the Sioux City Engineering Division works to hire a contractor to fix the undermined pavement and utilities. This closure is anticipated to be reopened to traffic upon completion of construction in December. A detour utilizes Allan Street, West 4th Street and Ross Street.

(3) 28th Street and Outer Drive closure

This closure will allow Sioux City Engineering Company to complete paving improvements on Outer Drive as part of the 28th Street improvements for the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Project. This closure returns to an alternating lane configuration on or about Aug. 12. A detour utilizes Lewis Boulevard, 46th Street, and Highway 75. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.

(4) Ramp closure from Westbound U.S. 20 to Northbound I-29

A bridge repair project at the Interstate 29/129/U.S. 20 interchange in Sioux City requires closing the ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 until Sept. 1, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation's District 3 Office. During this project, westbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 traffic will be detoured onto southbound I-29, to Singing Hills Boulevard, and onto to northbound I-29.

(5) Dace Avenue Bridge Reconstruction Project

The Dace Avenue Bridge Reconstruction – Bridge Deck Replacement Project includes the removal and replacement of the bridge deck, barrier rails, sidewalk, and light poles. In addition to these improvements, the bridge will also be widened to accommodate a 10-foot bike trail on the southside of the bridge. Construction is scheduled to be completed in one stage and closes Dace Avenue to all traffic from Floyd Boulevard to Bluff Road. All work is anticipated to be completed by the middle of December. A detour utilizes Floyd Boulevard, Fourth Street and Lewis Boulevard.

(6) West Kings Highway Replacement Project

This project replaces the existing timber bridge on West Kings Highway over Hanford Creek with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. In addition to the bridge replacement, the project also includes reconstruction and widening of the existing pavement, extension of a sidewalk on the south side, and replacement of water, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer utilities. Construction is scheduled to be completed in four stages to maintain traffic at all times. All work is anticipated to be completed by late September.

(7) South Rustin Street Reconstruction Project

This project, which is expected to be completed in November, includes the complete street paving replacement, replacement of water, storm, and sanitary utilities. Construction will be completed in one stage with a full closure of South Rustin Street between Dodge Avenue and Leech Avenue, sidewalk access will be maintained through the project. The detour route consists of South Fairmount Street, Dodge Avenue and Jay Avenue.

(8) Intersection closure of South Royce Street and Myers Avenue

This closure, which remains in place until September, allows crews to replace the culvert beneath the street.

(9) Outer Drive lane closure at 28th Street

These lane closures will utilize flaggers to allow traffic to continue on Outer Drive. This closure is expected to end on Aug. 19.

(10) Stone Park Boulevard Reconstruction Project

This project will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks from West Clifton Avenue to Broken Kettle Road over the 2022 and 2023 construction season. City utilities such as water, storm, and sanitary sewer will also be replaced along with a box culvert crossing Stone Park Boulevard east of Broken Kettle Road. Stage 1 closes Stone Park Boulevard from West Clifton Avenue to Aspenwood Street. This stage is anticipated to run until September. Stage 2A replaces the box culvert under Stone Park Boulevard east of Broken Kettle Road. Stages 2B and 2C reconstruct Broken Kettle Road. These stages will be phased with a temporary signal to always allow for traffic on Broken Kettle Road and are expected to be under construction through the fall. Stage 3, which completes the reconstruction on Stone Park Boulevard from Aspenwood Street to Rebecca Street, is scheduled for the 2023 construction season.

(11) South Fairmount Reconstruction Project

The South Fairmount Reconstruction project will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks from Transit Avenue to Vine Avenue. City Utilities such as water, stor, and sanitary sewer will also be replaced. The work is expected to be completed in early August.

To find out more about Sioux City closures visit sioux-city.org.