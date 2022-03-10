Youth basketball tournament expected to bring 140 teams from 4 states to metro Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Heartland States Basketball Championship starts Friday at three sits in metro Sioux City, with the youth tournament expected to attract nearly 140 teams, 1,500 participants and over 2,500 spectators through Sunday.

Boys and girls teams from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and South and North Dakota will compete in two divisions -- club and school. Games will be played at The Arena Sports Academy and the Siouxland Expo Center, in Sioux City, and North Sioux City's United Sports Academy.

Last year, the tournament was split between Sioux City and Sioux Falls. Explore Sioux City said in a statement that due to the financial and operational support of the Sioux City Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Sioux City Sports Commission, the tournament organizers decided to host the tournament entirely in metro Sioux City.

Local officials say hotels, restaurants and attractions near the tournament locations will see a significant increase in business.

Two weeks ago, the metro area also hosted the Siouxland Showdown, a youth volleyball tournament that produced "eye-opening," impacts to the local economy, said Kristi Franz, executive director of Explore Sioux City. The impact for the two-day Siouxland Showdown was estimated at more than $1.27 million.

"For the second time in as many weeks, Siouxland will welcome youth sports teams from across the five-state region," Franz said. "Tourism through youth sports generates substantial economic impacts to destinations across the United States. The direct, indirect and induced impact of these events provide increased tax revenue and personal income, lower tax rates and more employment opportunities in Siouxland.

Visit statebasketballchampionship.com/heartland for tickets and additional information on the Heartland States Basketball Championship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.