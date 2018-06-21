SIOUX CITY -- Dressed in shorts and a Deadpool long-sleeved t-shirt, Tristan Madison silently sized up the competition at Bergie's Bar on a muggy Tuesday afternoon.
In quiet concentration, he made calculations in his mind, conjuring up ways in which he could emerge victorious in a rapid-fire, five-person pocket billiard game of Cutthroat.
Tristan is far from being a pool shark. No, he's simply a 12-year-old with a passion for a sport that can trace its roots back to 15th century Europe.
The Sioux City boy will be among the players invited to compete at the 28th annual Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNFA) Junior Pool Championships, which starts Thursday in South Sioux City. The tournament runs through Sunday at the Delta Hotels by Marriott South Sioux City Riverfront, 385 East 4th St.
"We'll have 83 three-player teams, 202 male singles and 67 female singles all made up of pool players between the ages of 7 - 20," said River City Pool League director Ace Leiding. "The tournament not only attracts young people from nine different states but we'll have pool players from as far away as Canada and New Zealand for trophies, gift certificates and bragging rights."
"This is huge for the community," Leiding continued. "We used to have big youth and adult leagues but they went away for a while. Now, the game is making a comeback and junior pool championships are a great way to introduce the next generation to league play."
That's important to Kia Lundgren, a veteran Sioux City pool player who is currently mentoring her nine-year-old great-nephew Leland Lundgren in the mechanics of the game.
"It is pretty common to see generations of pool players in the same family," she said as Leland takes his shot in the ongoing game of Cutthroat. "Personally, I've been playing pool for as long as I've been able to hold up a pool cue."
Lundgren is happy that the sport continues to resonate with young people, even in the age of electronic games.
"Pool requires you to get off of the couch and means that you'll actually engage with other people," she said with a laugh.
More than than, it introduces players to good sportsmanship.
"We shake our opponent's hand in the end and we say 'good game' no matter what the outcome is," Lundgren said. "Politeness goes a very long way."
Like Lundgren, Leiding started playing pool as a kid.
"Certain people excel at football and basketball but not everyone can play," Leiding said. "On the other hand, everyone can play pool. It doesn't matter if you're short or tall, young or old, you can still play pool."
Brittany Johnson, 17, is bringing "girl power" to the male-dominated world of pool.
"Some sports are about physical strength but pool is all about mental strength and being able to apply strategy to every move you make," the Sioux Cityan said as she took her turn at playing Cutthroat.
"(The game) isn't something you play quickly," Brittany continued. "It requires you to think about every move before you make it and it takes plenty of finesse."
Right before she take her winning shot at Cutthroat, she said with a smile, "And that is how you play pool."